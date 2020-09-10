R&S to provide integrated comms for new Philippine Coast Guard vessels

Save this for later

Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) will provide an integrated communications system for two 94m multi-role response vessels (MRRVs) for the Philippine Coast Guard.

R&S will supply the IP-based NAVICS system under a contract with NTT Communications, announced on 10 September.

NAVICS will provide secure communications and direction finding systems for the MRRVs, which are being built by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding in Japan for delivery in 2022.

Features of the integrated communications system include compact ...