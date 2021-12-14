To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Pakistan starts submarine construction at home

14th December 2021 - 04:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

KSEW has started construction of the first Pakistani-built Hangor-class submarine. (PN)

Indigenous construction of Pakistan's new conventional submarines is now under way.

The Pakistan Navy (PN) hosted a ceremony on 9 December to mark the first steel being cut for its four domestically constructed Hangor-class diesel-electric submarines.

The ceremony, for the fifth of class overall, was held at the Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KSEW). Photos of the event showed dignitaries from both Pakistan and China in attendance.

The PN Chief of Naval Staff expressed gratitude to all involved in the submarine construction and described the occasion as evidence of the deep relationship between Pakistan and China.

This first Pakistani-built boat is expected to be christened PNS Tasnim.

There will be eight …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users