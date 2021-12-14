Pakistan starts submarine construction at home

Sign of the times: Bulgarian shipyard cuts first steel on MMPVs
Construction of two new 90m-long modular multimission patrol vessels is just one aspect of naval modernisation in Bulgaria.
The Pakistan Navy (PN) hosted a ceremony on 9 December to mark the first steel being cut for its four domestically constructed Hangor-class diesel-electric submarines.
The ceremony, for the fifth of class overall, was held at the Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KSEW). Photos of the event showed dignitaries from both Pakistan and China in attendance.
The PN Chief of Naval Staff expressed gratitude to all involved in the submarine construction and described the occasion as evidence of the deep relationship between Pakistan and China.
This first Pakistani-built boat is expected to be christened PNS Tasnim.
There will be eight …
