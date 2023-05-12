Pakistan receives final Chinese-built Type 054A/P frigates
The Pakistan Navy (PN) took receipt of its final two of a quartet of Chinese-built Type 054A/P Tughril-class multirole frigates in a ceremony in Shanghai on 10 May.
The two newest warships are PNS Tipu Sultan and PNS Shah Jahan. The PN’s chief, Adm M Ajmad Khan Niazi, was in attendance at the commissioning event at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in China.
The former ship was launched on 3 August 2021, and the latter on 23 December the same year.
The first 4,000t frigate, PNS Tughril, had been handed over to Pakistan in Shanghai on 8 November 2021, and
