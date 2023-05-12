To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Pakistan receives final Chinese-built Type 054A/P frigates

12th May 2023 - 10:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Pakistan Navy has now received all four of its Chinese-built Type 054A/P frigates. (Photo: PN)

China has completed delivery of four multipurpose frigates to the Pakistan Navy.

The Pakistan Navy (PN) took receipt of its final two of a quartet of Chinese-built Type 054A/P Tughril-class multirole frigates in a ceremony in Shanghai on 10 May.

The two newest warships are PNS Tipu Sultan and PNS Shah Jahan. The PN’s chief, Adm M Ajmad Khan Niazi, was in attendance at the commissioning event at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in China.

The former ship was launched on 3 August 2021, and the latter on 23 December the same year.

The first 4,000t frigate, PNS Tughril, had been handed over to Pakistan in Shanghai on 8 November 2021, and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us