Pakistan receives first Chinese-built frigate

Leidos advances torpedo protection for US submarines
NAVSEA exercises contract option for further development of active countermeasure against acoustic anti-submarine torpedoes.
The first Chinese-built Type 054A/P multirole frigate was delivered into Pakistan Navy (PN) hands in Shanghai on 8 November. The vessel is named PNS Tughril.
This 134m-long warship (pennant number ‘261’) had been launched on 22 August 2020, and the handover ceremony was held at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard. The type is also sometimes referred to as the F22P Batch II.
Moin Ul-Haq, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, said the frigates would strengthen the PN’s ability to respond to maritime challenges, ensure seaward defence, and maintain peace, stability and the regional balance of power.
The latter is a reference to …
The future Type 32 frigate will bolster the size of the RN escort fleet.
The future destroyer was first announced in the UK’s March Defence Command Paper as part of RN’s shipbuilding plans.
Spanish and Italian shipyards are hoping to bolster collaboration on new naval vessels.
Navantia will deliver a new submarine rescue vessel for the Spanish Navy by mid-2025.
Post-delivery work on USS Vermont to be completed by May 2022.