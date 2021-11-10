To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Pakistan receives first Chinese-built frigate

10th November 2021 - 03:22 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Pakistan Navy has received its first Chinese-built Type 054A/P frigate. (PN)

The Type 054A/P, of which Pakistan has ordered four from China, will be Islamabad's most sophisticated warship to date.

The first Chinese-built Type 054A/P multirole frigate was delivered into Pakistan Navy (PN) hands in Shanghai on 8 November. The vessel is named PNS Tughril.

This 134m-long warship (pennant number ‘261’) had been launched on 22 August 2020, and the handover ceremony was held at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard. The type is also sometimes referred to as the F22P Batch II.

Moin Ul-Haq, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, said the frigates would strengthen the PN’s ability to respond to maritime challenges, ensure seaward defence, and maintain peace, stability and the regional balance of power.

The latter is a reference to …

