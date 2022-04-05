Pakistan receives final Azmat missile boat

CMV-22B Ospreys deploy to Indo-Pacific
Deployment of CMV-22B Ospreys in a logistics and medevac role demonstrated how well the tiltrotor aircraft integrated with the carrier flight cycle.
The Pakistan Navy (PN) commissioned its fourth and final Azmat-class missile fast attack craft on 31 March.
This vessel, PNS Haibat (pennant number ‘1028’), was built by the Karachi Shipbuilding & Engineering Works (KSEW). The 63m-long fast attack craft was launched on 27 November 2019, following the laying of its keel in March 2017.
Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of the PN’s Naval Staff, attended the commissioning ceremony in Karachi, at which a third 16t bollard pull tug PNT Goga was also commissioned.
The Inter-Services Public Relations stated: ‘PNS Haibat is the first project designed by Maritime Technologies
With its sister boat HMS Cutlass, HMS Dagger will patrol territorial waters around Gibraltar and support UK defence exercises.
The penultimate Legend-class National Security Cutter for the US Coast Guard was launched on 3 April.
Al Jubail was handed over to the Royal Saudi Naval Forces a little over three years since first steel was cut, and the new corvette will be commissioned into service in March 2023.
New order will see Raytheon produce hardware for the AN/SPY-6 software-defined naval radar.
