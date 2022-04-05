Pakistan receives final Azmat missile boat

The Pakistan Navy (PN) commissioned its fourth and final Azmat-class missile fast attack craft on 31 March.

This vessel, PNS Haibat (pennant number ‘1028’), was built by the Karachi Shipbuilding & Engineering Works (KSEW). The 63m-long fast attack craft was launched on 27 November 2019, following the laying of its keel in March 2017.

Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of the PN’s Naval Staff, attended the commissioning ceremony in Karachi, at which a third 16t bollard pull tug PNT Goga was also commissioned.

The Inter-Services Public Relations stated: ‘PNS Haibat is the first project designed by Maritime Technologies