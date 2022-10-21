To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Pakistan marks construction milestones on Yarmook Batch 2 corvettes

21st October 2022 - 02:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur, Arslan Khan in Christchurch & Islamabad

A ceremony for the keel laying and steel cutting of the Pakistan Navy’s two new corvettes was held in Romania on 12 October. (Photo: Damen)

Damen is building two larger corvettes for the Pakistan Navy, expanding upon the two vessels delivered in 2020.

High-ranking Pakistan Navy (PN) officials attended a combined keel-laying and steel-cutting ceremony for the first two Yarmook-class Batch 2 corvettes at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania on 12 October.

Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, the PN’s Chief of Naval Staff, said: ‘These ships will act as force multipliers in enhancing the navy’s capability of safeguarding maritime frontiers, and will offer more flexibility for the regional maritime security patrols in the Indian Ocean.’

The Batch 2 ships are based on Damen’s OPV 2600 design.

Two corvettes of the first batch, based on Damen’s OPV 2300, were built at the

