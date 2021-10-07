OSI to provide Integrated Bridge Management Systems for F126 frigates

Rendering of OSI’s Integrated Bridge Management System for the F126 programme. (Photo: OSI)

The contract makes the German Navy OSI’s 24th naval customer.

Damen has selected OSI Maritime Systems to provide a navigation suite for the German Navy’s F126 frigate programme.

The contract covers the ECPINS software-powered Integrated Bridge Management Systems (IBMS) for the frigates and land-based test and training facilities.

The ECPINS product family includes versions for surface ships, submarines and small high-speed craft.

Under the programme, the IBMS will be integrated into the Thales Tacticos combat management system, providing PNT for all F126 systems and networks.

OSI president and CEO Ken Kirkpatrick said it was an honour to have the German Navy as the companies 24th customer.

Kirkpatrick added: ‘More so, the system design will share the same commonality, scalability, and ECPINS navigation performance with that of other NATO and Allied customers.’

OSI is working on arrangements for local German industrial participation for the F126 and other programmes.

OSI VP of business development Jim Davison added: ‘ECPINS is ideally suited to the German Navy because ECPINS pilotage features are all based upon the Royal Navy BR45 Navigation series and are employed by the majority of NATO and close Allied navies.’