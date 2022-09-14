OSI sees benefits in cementing relationship with ARCHE in Germany

German company ARCHE Systeme is to receive training to become an in-country service partner for OSI Maritime Systems, the latter announced on 12 September.

OSI is providing the integrated bridge system for the four new F126 frigates ordered by the German Navy as a subcontractor to Damen, and it is also a subcontractor to ARCHE on a programme to upgrade the navigation system for K130 (Braunschweig-class) corvettes.

Ken Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of OSI, described ARCHE as ‘an ideal partner... to grow our footprint in Germany’.

ARCHE specialises in project management, hardware and software development and sensor integration of naval systems.