OSI sees benefits in cementing relationship with ARCHE in Germany
German company ARCHE Systeme is to receive training to become an in-country service partner for OSI Maritime Systems, the latter announced on 12 September.
OSI is providing the integrated bridge system for the four new F126 frigates ordered by the German Navy as a subcontractor to Damen, and it is also a subcontractor to ARCHE on a programme to upgrade the navigation system for K130 (Braunschweig-class) corvettes.
Ken Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of OSI, described ARCHE as ‘an ideal partner... to grow our footprint in Germany’.
ARCHE specialises in project management, hardware and software development and sensor integration of naval systems.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Netherlands expects bids for submarine tender
Progress is being made to speed up the acquisition of a new submarine to replace the RNLN's four Walrus-class diesel-electric attack submarines.
-
Every picture tells a story as Egyptian Navy frigate obtains Italian EW upgrade
Photos released by the USN in late August reveal that new electronic countermeasures and SATCOM equipment has been installed aboard the Egyptian frigate Al-Galala.
-
NZ pilots prepare to fly P-8As
New Zealand is in the process of introducing a new maritime patrol aircraft capability into its air force with the acquisition of new P-8A aircraft.