OSI sees benefits in cementing relationship with ARCHE in Germany

14th September 2022 - 12:52 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Braunschweig-class corvette ﻿﻿Oldenburg, pictured in May 2022 firing an RBS-15 guided missile (Photo: Bundeswehr/Marcel Kröncke)

OSI hopes to seal an in-country service partnership with ARCHE for German naval programmes.

German company ARCHE Systeme is to receive training to become an in-country service partner for OSI Maritime Systems, the latter announced on 12 September.

OSI is providing the integrated bridge system for the four new F126 frigates ordered by the German Navy as a subcontractor to Damen, and it is also a subcontractor to ARCHE on a programme to upgrade the navigation system for K130 (Braunschweig-class) corvettes.

Ken Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of OSI, described ARCHE as ‘an ideal partner... to grow our footprint in Germany’.  

ARCHE specialises in project management, hardware and software development and sensor integration of naval systems.

The Shephard News Team

