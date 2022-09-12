NZ pilots prepare to fly P-8As
US pilots will fly the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s (RNZAF’s) new P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) to New Zealand following delivery from manufacturer Boeing.
The maiden flight of the first RNZAF’s P-8A was completed on 16 August 2022 and it will be delivered to New Zealand before the end of the year, although New Zealand pilots will not fly the aircraft until after its arrival.
A spokesperson from the NZDF told Shephard that RNZAF pilots ‘will fly an NZDF P-8A for the first time in January 2023.’ The aircraft, designated ‘NZ4801’ is the first of four P-8As that will
