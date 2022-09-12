To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

NZ pilots prepare to fly P-8As

12th September 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

An artist's impression of the New Zealand P-8A Poseidon (NZDF)

New Zealand is in the process of introducing a new maritime patrol aircraft capability into its air force with the acquisition of new P-8A aircraft.

US pilots will fly the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s (RNZAF’s) new P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) to New Zealand following delivery from manufacturer Boeing.

The maiden flight of the first RNZAF’s P-8A was completed on 16 August 2022 and it will be delivered to New Zealand before the end of the year, although New Zealand pilots will not fly the aircraft until after its arrival.

A spokesperson from the NZDF told Shephard that RNZAF pilots ‘will fly an NZDF P-8A for the first time in January 2023.’ The aircraft, designated ‘NZ4801’ is the first of four P-8As that will

