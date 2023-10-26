To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

NZ navy receives three Littoral Manoeuvre Craft

26th October 2023 - 00:40 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Royal New Zealand Navy has received three Littoral Manoeuvre Craft built in Australia. (Photo: RNZN)

New Zealand's navy has received three high-speed craft purchased specifically to support mine warfare and reconnaissance teams.

The Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) announced on 25 October that it had introduced into service the three Littoral Manoeuvre Craft (LMC) ordered from Australia on 9 September 2021.

The boats, based on the 12.5m-long Sentinel design, were manufactured by PFG Group in Hobart, Tasmania.

Twin Cummins 550hp diesel engines plus Hamilton Jet water propulsion units power the LMCs to a top speed exceeding 40kt and to a range of more than 150nm when fully loaded.

The trio of boats will primarily be used to tactically transport expeditionary reconnaissance and mine countermeasures teams. They will be operated by HMNZS Matataua,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us