NZ navy receives three Littoral Manoeuvre Craft
The Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) announced on 25 October that it had introduced into service the three Littoral Manoeuvre Craft (LMC) ordered from Australia on 9 September 2021.
The boats, based on the 12.5m-long Sentinel design, were manufactured by PFG Group in Hobart, Tasmania.
Twin Cummins 550hp diesel engines plus Hamilton Jet water propulsion units power the LMCs to a top speed exceeding 40kt and to a range of more than 150nm when fully loaded.
The trio of boats will primarily be used to tactically transport expeditionary reconnaissance and mine countermeasures teams. They will be operated by HMNZS Matataua,
