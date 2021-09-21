NZ places order for high-speed craft

DSEI 2021: Lockheed Martin details Greek frigate bid
Shephard understands that Greece will decide on its frigate requirement by the end of this year.
New Zealand awarded a tender to the PFG Group in Australia for three high-speed Littoral Manoeuvre Craft (LMC) on 9 September.
The platform chosen for the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) was a 12.5m Sentinel design from the Hobart, Tasmania-based shipbuilder. The hull is made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE), which delivers a smoother ride at high speeds compared to a rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB).
The LMCs will be powered by Hamilton Jet water propulsion units, while Auckland-based General Marine Services will contribute to the project in terms of sustainment.
The trio of boats will primarily be used to tactically transport …
SubSea Craft's VICTA diver delivery unit has begun sea trials. Surface trials will be undertaken first, with subsurface trials due to start in 2022.
Following a USV demonstration with Dstl, Elbit Systems UK CEO Martin Fausset speaks exclusively to Shephard about the work.
Hensoldt unveils new AESA naval surveillance radar at DSEI
The UK MoD has revealed scant details about the future Type 32 frigate.
Raytheon UK and Atlas Elektronik will demonstrate the AQS-20C towed sonar's minehunting capability to the Royal Navy.