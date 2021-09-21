NZ places order for high-speed craft

New Zealand awarded a tender to the PFG Group in Australia for three high-speed Littoral Manoeuvre Craft (LMC) on 9 September.

The platform chosen for the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) was a 12.5m Sentinel design from the Hobart, Tasmania-based shipbuilder. The hull is made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE), which delivers a smoother ride at high speeds compared to a rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB).

The LMCs will be powered by Hamilton Jet water propulsion units, while Auckland-based General Marine Services will contribute to the project in terms of sustainment.

The trio of boats will primarily be used to tactically transport …