NZ places order for high-speed craft

21st September 2021 - 01:56 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Royal New Zealand Navy will obtain three Littoral Manoeuvre Craft built in Australia. (PFG Group)

New Zealand has ordered three high-speed boats for MCM and reconnaissance tasks.

New Zealand awarded a tender to the PFG Group in Australia for three high-speed Littoral Manoeuvre Craft (LMC) on 9 September.

The platform chosen for the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) was a 12.5m Sentinel design from the Hobart, Tasmania-based shipbuilder. The hull is made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE), which delivers a smoother ride at high speeds compared to a rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB).

The LMCs will be powered by Hamilton Jet water propulsion units, while Auckland-based General Marine Services will contribute to the project in terms of sustainment.

The trio of boats will primarily be used to tactically transport …

