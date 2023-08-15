Anzac-class frigate to test-fire Sea Ceptor in New Zealand's first naval missile launch in seven years
The Royal New Zealand Navy Anzac-class frigate, HMNZS Te Mana, is set to fire the Sea Ceptor missile as part of its Naval Operational Test and Evaluation (NOTE) programme.
The missile system was installed as part of the Frigate Systems Upgrade (FSU) project for the RNZN’s two Anzac-class frigates and provides a local area air defence capability.
According to the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) the Sea Ceptor firing will take place 'towards the end of this year' and is 'the final element of the NOTE process'.
This will be the first missile firing by a RNZN ship for
