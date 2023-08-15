Anzac-class frigate to test-fire Sea Ceptor in New Zealand's first naval missile launch in seven years

HMZNS Te Mana sails into Sydney Harbour in July 2023 following a week of drills with Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Warramunga in the East Australian Exercise Area off Jervis Bay. (Photo: NZDF)

HMNZS Te Mana is conduct a five-month deployment to test all the new equipment it received during the recent Frigate Systems Upgrade (FSU) project, including a first missile firing since 2016.