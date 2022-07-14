RNZN’s second frigate returns after prolonged upgrade
HMNZS Te Mana of the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) arrived home at Devonport Naval Base in Auckland on 8 July, after an astonishing 1,200-day absence from the country.
Indeed, Te Mana had been away for so long that the warship was entitled to a ceremonial homecoming. The Anzac-class frigate returned with 170 crew aboard after its extensive Frigate System Upgrade (FSU).
Prime systems integrator Lockheed Martin Canada performed the FSU work at Seaspan Shipyards in Victoria, Canada, following a 2014 contract award. Te Mana commenced its FSU on 1 May 2019.
Both New Zealand frigates were supposed to be
