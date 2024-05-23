To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Norway to renew naval forces within a decade

23rd May 2024 - 10:59 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

The Fridtjof Nansen-class were built in Spain by Navantia and have been the main surface combatants of the RNoN fleet. Commissioned from 2006–11 they have been deemed insufficient for future operations which will require more multi-domain capabilities and will be replaced. (Photo:RNoN)

The Royal Norwegian Navy (RNoN) will be almost completely overhauled and replaced with new ships and submarines in a timeframe of about 10 years.

The launch of the Norway’s Long Term Defence Plan (LTDP) 2025–36 has seen the Scandinavian country announce plans to introduce new warships and surface ships to enhance the capability of the RNoN.

These plans include the introduction of at least five new anti-submarine warfare (ASW) frigates built under ‘strategic cooperation’ with a close ally along with new ASW helicopters that will operate from them. There will be an option for a sixth.

The RNoN will also receive 28 new ‘Standardised Vessels’ in two different classes: 18 medium-sized coastal ships (formerly classified as ‘small’) and 10 large ocean-going ships which will have modular weapons

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us