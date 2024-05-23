Norway to renew naval forces within a decade

The launch of the Norway’s Long Term Defence Plan (LTDP) 2025–36 has seen the Scandinavian country announce plans to introduce new warships and surface ships to enhance the capability of the RNoN.

These plans include the introduction of at least five new anti-submarine warfare (ASW) frigates built under ‘strategic cooperation’ with a close ally along with new ASW helicopters that will operate from them. There will be an option for a sixth.

The RNoN will also receive 28 new ‘Standardised Vessels’ in two different classes: 18 medium-sized coastal ships (formerly classified as ‘small’) and 10 large ocean-going ships which will have modular weapons