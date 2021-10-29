Norway orders additional Naval Strike Missiles

Norway has ordered more Naval Strike Missiles. (Photo: Kongsberg)

Kongsberg will supply more missiles for Norwegian surface ships and extend the lifespan of the existing Norwegian NSM arsenal.

The Royal Norwegian Navy is receiving more Naval Strike Missiles (NSMs) from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

Under two deals from the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (FMA) with a total value of NOK1.43 billion ($170.3 million), Kongsberg will provide a new batch of NSMs for surface vessels and the company will also extend the life of the existing Norwegian NSM inventory.

‘The existing inventory of missiles will go through a series of maintenance actions to extend their operational timeline and continue providing state of the art defence capabilities for the Navy,’ Kongsberg announced in a 29 October statement.

Øyvind Kolset, EVP of Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, said: ‘Contracts such as this support Kongsberg’s and FMA’s sustainability goals, and helps to secure further employment, not only for our employees, but also for our national subcontractors. We cannot produce nor deliver such advanced and state-of-the art products alone.’

NSM already arms Fridtjof Nansen-class frigates and Skjold-class corvettes, and it will also be installed aboard four new Type 212CD submarines on order for the Norwegian Navy from ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems.