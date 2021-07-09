Norway and Germany secure Naval Strike Missiles

Problem-plagued Kuznetsov saga continues
Despite bullish pronouncements from government and navy officials, a glance at recent history indicates that further delays are likely in the upgrade and overhaul of the Russian Navy flagship.
Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has been contracted by Norway and Germany to provide ORCCA combat system elements to the six new 212CD submarines, as well as the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) to the two nation’s navies.
The contract for NSM is a joint procurement by Norway and Germany valued at 4,404 MNOK.
Germany is the sixth nation to select NSM, while for Norway the contract will serve to replenish and update the current inventory.
The NSM has a stealth design and passive infrared imaging sensor making it difficult to detect, increasing its accuracy and avoiding collateral damage.
The NSM is multi-mission, sea and land targets, with a stand-off range of more than 100nmi.
Geir Håøy, CEO of Kongsberg, commented ‘The deliveries will last way into the 2030s and are an important and strategic milestone that strengthens our foothold in Europe’.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the NSM is a long-range precision missile designed to strike heavily defended land and sea targets.
It is a successor to the Penguin anti-ship missile and is claimed to be the first fifth-generation long-range precision strike missile.
Are two contracts from NAVSEA related to the propulsion issues affecting Freedom-class LCS vessels?
Raytheon obtains LRIP contract modification from NAVSEA for naval missile
Installation of AESA radar aboard new Israeli corvettes meets a requirement to protect valuable offshore energy installations, and heralds further integration of the Barak MX air defence system.
Ultra has received six contracts to study anti-submarine warfare technologies.
The Italian U212 Near Future Submarine programme will include sonars made in Kiel.