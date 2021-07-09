Norway and Germany secure Naval Strike Missiles

Kongsberg's Naval Strike Missile has been selected by Germany and Norway. (Photo: Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace)

Norway and Germany have jointly contracted Kongsberg to provide a naval combat system and Naval Strike Missiles.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has been contracted by Norway and Germany to provide ORCCA combat system elements to the six new 212CD submarines, as well as the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) to the two nation’s navies.

The contract for NSM is a joint procurement by Norway and Germany valued at 4,404 MNOK.

Germany is the sixth nation to select NSM, while for Norway the contract will serve to replenish and update the current inventory.

The NSM has a stealth design and passive infrared imaging sensor making it difficult to detect, increasing its accuracy and avoiding collateral damage.

The NSM is multi-mission, sea and land targets, with a stand-off range of more than 100nmi.

Geir Håøy, CEO of Kongsberg, commented ‘The deliveries will last way into the 2030s and are an important and strategic milestone that strengthens our foothold in Europe’.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the NSM is a long-range precision missile designed to strike heavily defended land and sea targets.

It is a successor to the Penguin anti-ship missile and is claimed to be the first fifth-generation long-range precision strike missile.