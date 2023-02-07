Nordic firms team up on modular mine laying system

Denmark’s SH Defence and Finland’s DA-Group and Forcit Defence have signed a multi-party MoU to develop the use of The Cube system for launching, laying and storing sea mines.

The cooperation will use SH Defence’s The Cube system and explore the integration of mines, including the Blocker and Turso models.

The solution will be based on The Cube system's modular ISO frames and handling equipment and DA-Group’s Sumico naval modular minelaying concept.

DA-Group chief business officer Kristian Tornivaara said the collaboration would provide navies with a future-proof, modular solution for mine laying.

The Cube is designed to allow vessels to quickly and easily re-role between missions.

SH Defence area sales director Lars Gullaksen said: ‘This partnership with DA-Group and FORCIT allows us to jointly develop the multi-mission capabilities and expand the portfolio of payloads to include the most modern sea mines for the adaptability of both Scandinavian, NATO and other navies.’

Forcit Defence EVP Hannu Hytti said that recent developments in the security environment had emphasised the importance of sea denial and naval mine capabilities.

Hytti added: ‘With this partnership with SH Defence and DA Group we are able to provide world-class full-spectrum naval capabilities for maritime defence.’