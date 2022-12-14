To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Canada contracts Kraken for new minehunting system

14th December 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Kraken will deliver new minehunting systems to the Canadian Navy in 2024. (Photo: Kraken)

The new contract stems from the Canadian Navy's force development ambitions to evolve its mine warfare capability and procure modularised, portable and deployable systems.

Canada has contracted Kraken Robotics to provide Remote Minehunting and Disposal Systems (RMDS) for the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN).

The Kraken system comprises two classes of AUVs, combat and training variant mine disposal systems, transportable command centres and a computer-based trainer. The AUVs will be equipped with Kraken's AquaPix synthetic aperture sonar.

The contract, worth in excess of $50 million, consists of a 24-month acquisition programme and an initial five-year integrated logistics support programme.

Kraken CEO and president Karl Kenny said: 'Delivery of Kraken's RMDS solution will provide Canada with a world-class mine-hunting and mine disposal capability, and enable further collaboration

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

