Canada contracts Kraken for new minehunting system
Canada has contracted Kraken Robotics to provide Remote Minehunting and Disposal Systems (RMDS) for the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN).
The Kraken system comprises two classes of AUVs, combat and training variant mine disposal systems, transportable command centres and a computer-based trainer. The AUVs will be equipped with Kraken's AquaPix synthetic aperture sonar.
The contract, worth in excess of $50 million, consists of a 24-month acquisition programme and an initial five-year integrated logistics support programme.
Kraken CEO and president Karl Kenny said: 'Delivery of Kraken's RMDS solution will provide Canada with a world-class mine-hunting and mine disposal capability, and enable further collaboration
