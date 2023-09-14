No easy options: Australia's navy faces complex surface fleet choices

There appears to be a consensus that the Hunter-class frigate project is likely to be cut from nine ships to three under the DSR's report into the Royal Australian Navy's surface combatant fleet. (Photo: BAE Systems)

As part of Australia’s Defence Strategic Review (DSR), a report into the Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN’s) future surface fleet force structure was directed to be completed separately. Shephard examines its likely outcomes and how Australia might balance capability with affordability