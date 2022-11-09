New Maltese flagship arrives in Valletta
Cantiere Navale Vittoria has handed over a new 75m OPV to the Maltese Armed Forces, the ship having entered the port of Valletta on 7 November
The OPV P71 is the largest patrol vessel built to date by the Venetian shipbuilder and will be used to carry out surveillance and SAR operations in the Mediterranean.
The €50 million ($50.33 million) OPV was produced under a contract co-financed by Malta’s MoD and the EU’s Internal Security Fund.
The 2,000t vessel can accommodate a crew of 50 and an additional 20 personnel if necessary. The OPV has an elevated bridge offering 360 degrees of vision and ballistic protection.
Its aft flight deck can support a telescopic hangar and equipment for operating helicopters up to 7t, such as Malta’s AW139s.
Boats can be launched via a launch and recovery ramp and a starboard crane.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Indonesian Navy moves forward on multiple ship programmes
Indo Defence 2022 saw a raft of MoUs and announcement, as Indonesia seeks to bolster its indigenously built naval fleet.
-
Everything you need to know about France's FDI frigate
France's first Frégate de Défense et d'Intervention (FDI) ship, Amiral Ronarc'h, is the first of eight being built at Naval Group's Lorient shipyard for the French and Greek navies.
-
Black Sea drone attack reaffirms threat to naval vessels
A naval expert tells Shephard the Ukrainian attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet assets, as reported, fits into a long tradition of weaker navies seeking to find ways to counter more powerful opponents.