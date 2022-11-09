New Maltese flagship arrives in Valletta

Cantiere Navale Vittoria has handed over a new 75m OPV to the Maltese Armed Forces, the ship having entered the port of Valletta on 7 November

The OPV P71 is the largest patrol vessel built to date by the Venetian shipbuilder and will be used to carry out surveillance and SAR operations in the Mediterranean.

The €50 million ($50.33 million) OPV was produced under a contract co-financed by Malta’s MoD and the EU’s Internal Security Fund.

The 2,000t vessel can accommodate a crew of 50 and an additional 20 personnel if necessary. The OPV has an elevated bridge offering 360 degrees of vision and ballistic protection.

Its aft flight deck can support a telescopic hangar and equipment for operating helicopters up to 7t, such as Malta’s AW139s.

Boats can be launched via a launch and recovery ramp and a starboard crane.