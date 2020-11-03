Digital Battlespace
Italian OPV to include BLoS communications equipment
Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) has signed a contract with Italian shipbuilder Cantiere Navale Vittoria to equip a new OPV for the Guardia di Finanza with external BLoS communications systems.
M3SR Series4100 HF radios, M3SR Series4400 VHF/UHF radios and a dedicated Coast Guard data link (an expansion of the information and communications system) will enable authorities to monitor these large coastal areas, R&S announced on 3 November.
As noted by Shephard Defence Insight, R&S M3SR offers radio communications in line with ...
