Italian OPV to include BLoS communications equipment

3rd November 2020 - 08:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Vessel to be commissioned in 2022; three others may follow

Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) has signed a contract with Italian shipbuilder Cantiere Navale Vittoria to equip a new OPV for the Guardia di Finanza with external BLoS communications systems.

M3SR Series4100 HF radios, M3SR Series4400 VHF/UHF radios and a dedicated Coast Guard data link (an expansion of the information and communications system) will enable authorities to monitor these large coastal areas, R&S announced on 3 November.

As noted by Shephard Defence Insight, R&S M3SR offers radio communications in line with ...

