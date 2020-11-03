Italian OPV to include BLoS communications equipment

Save this for later

Vessel to be commissioned in 2022; three others may follow

Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) has signed a contract with Italian shipbuilder Cantiere Navale Vittoria to equip a new OPV for the Guardia di Finanza with external BLoS communications systems.

M3SR Series4100 HF radios, M3SR Series4400 VHF/UHF radios and a dedicated Coast Guard data link (an expansion of the information and communications system) will enable authorities to monitor these large coastal areas, R&S announced on 3 November.

As noted by Shephard Defence Insight, R&S M3SR offers radio communications in line with ...