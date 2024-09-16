New Jersey becomes latest Virginia-class submarine commissioned

The US Navy has commissioned its latest Virginia-class fast-attack submarine, the USS New Jersey (SSN 796). The commissioning ceremony took place on September 14 at Naval Weapons Station Earle in Middletown Township, New Jersey.

The New Jersey is one of the Block IV submarines built by General Dynamic Electric Boat (GDEB) replacing the Los Angeles-class as they head into retirement. Ten Block V Virginia-class submarines will be expected to follow the Block IVs into service from 2025–30.

The 10 submarines in Block IV were ordered en masse on a US$17.8 billion contract in April 2014. That remained the largest contract ever awarded by the US Navy until the follow-on order for the Block Vs.

Related Articles

Latest Virginia-class SSN commissioned by US Navy despite increasing pressure on submarine service

Virginia-class submarine USS Idaho launched

Each Virginia-class submarine weighs 7,800-tons and runs to 377 feet in length, with a beam of 34 feet. They can operate at more than 25 knots while submerged. The New Jersey has a reactor plant that, barring accidents or unforeseen incidents, will not require refuelling during the whole planned life of the ship. That is an intentional move to reduce life cycle costs and increase the underway time of each of the Virginia class boats.

While GDEB was the main contractor, the New Jersey was built under a teaming agreement with HII-Newport News Shipbuilding. That meant each company built particular portions of the submarine and then alternated deliveries.

In a mark of societal evolution, the New Jersey, the fifth of the Block IV vessels, was the first to be constructed with a gender-integrated crew in mind.

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

Virginia Class Attack Submarine (SSN 792-SSN 811)