New Jersey becomes latest Virginia-class submarine commissioned
The US Navy has commissioned its latest Virginia-class fast-attack submarine, the USS New Jersey (SSN 796). The commissioning ceremony took place on September 14 at Naval Weapons Station Earle in Middletown Township, New Jersey.
The New Jersey is one of the Block IV submarines built by General Dynamic Electric Boat (GDEB) replacing the Los Angeles-class as they head into retirement. Ten Block V Virginia-class submarines will be expected to follow the Block IVs into service from 2025–30.
The 10 submarines in Block IV were ordered en masse on a US$17.8 billion contract in April 2014. That remained the largest contract ever awarded by the US Navy until the follow-on order for the Block Vs.
Related Articles
Latest Virginia-class SSN commissioned by US Navy despite increasing pressure on submarine service
Virginia-class submarine USS Idaho launched
Each Virginia-class submarine weighs 7,800-tons and runs to 377 feet in length, with a beam of 34 feet. They can operate at more than 25 knots while submerged. The New Jersey has a reactor plant that, barring accidents or unforeseen incidents, will not require refuelling during the whole planned life of the ship. That is an intentional move to reduce life cycle costs and increase the underway time of each of the Virginia class boats.
While GDEB was the main contractor, the New Jersey was built under a teaming agreement with HII-Newport News Shipbuilding. That meant each company built particular portions of the submarine and then alternated deliveries.
In a mark of societal evolution, the New Jersey, the fifth of the Block IV vessels, was the first to be constructed with a gender-integrated crew in mind.
Related Programmes in Defence Insight
More from Naval Warfare
-
Third OPV completes Norwegian Coast Guard fleet ahead of Canadian collaboration
The KV Hopen rounds out the Norwegian Coast Guard’s complement of offshore patrol vessels, replacing the Nordkapp class.
-
GD to build more replenishment ships under deal potentially worth more than $6.7 billion
GD-NASSCO is currently under contract for the first nine ships of the class and has delivered three to date. With this award, the company is set to build 17 of the US Navy’s 20-ship programme of record.
-
BAE Systems selected for Sting Ray torpedo upgrade work
The Sting Ray can be deployed from frigates, helicopters and maritime patrol aircraft against submarine targets of all types. It uses an acoustic homing system and navigation system to detect, classify and attack targets autonomously.
-
Airbus and Rohde & Schwarz boost Royal Navy connectivity
A Memorandum of Understanding between the companies is aimed at increasing communications resilience for the fleet.
-
US Navy commissions the last San Antonio-class Flight I vessel
Equipped with the capabilities of the other San Antonio Class ships, the USS Richard M. McCool (LPD 29) incorporated additional lessons learned in its design.