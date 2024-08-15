Virginia-class submarine USS Idaho launched

The 26th Virginia-class fast-attack submarine, which will be known as the USS Idaho when it enters service, has been launched.

The Idaho (SSN-799), built by General Dynamics Electric Boat at its Connecticut shipyard, will be the eighth Block IV Virginia-class submarine. It will remain pierside for final outfitting ahead of its delivery to the US Navy later in 2024.

Begun in 2017, construction of the Idaho was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, pushing timescales for the subsequent boats in Block IV.

All Block IV Virginias will have one less major maintenance availability than the Block III variant. Block V versions are due to appear as soon as 2025 with additional missile tubes when compared to the Block IVs.

The Block IV Virginias will serve both the US Navy and the Royal Australian Navy under the AUKUS agreement. Twenty boats have planned within Blocks IV and V (10 in each block) with up to 51 Virginia-class submarines in total planned.

Two combined contracts for the Block IV and V submarines have been valued at US$42.2 billion, with the whole of the currently commissioned Virginia fleet scheduled to be in active service by 2030. They will replace the Navy’s Los Angeles-class submarines as each of them reaches the point of their retirement from service.

The Block IV and V Virginia-class submarines will operate in both littoral and coastal waters.

The Block V Virginia class began construction in 2019 on a $22.2 billion fixed-price incentive multi-year procurement contract for the fiscal years 2019 to 2023, giving an estimated unit cost of $2.5 billion each for the Block V submarines. The first Block V Virginia-class submarine is due to launch in 2025.

