Virginia-class submarine USS Idaho launched
The 26th Virginia-class fast-attack submarine, which will be known as the USS Idaho when it enters service, has been launched.
The Idaho (SSN-799), built by General Dynamics Electric Boat at its Connecticut shipyard, will be the eighth Block IV Virginia-class submarine. It will remain pierside for final outfitting ahead of its delivery to the US Navy later in 2024.
Begun in 2017, construction of the Idaho was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, pushing timescales for the subsequent boats in Block IV.
Related Articles
HII authenticates keel for Virginia-class submarine
Latest Virginia-class SSN commissioned by US Navy despite increasing pressure on submarine service
All Block IV Virginias will have one less major maintenance availability than the Block III variant. Block V versions are due to appear as soon as 2025 with additional missile tubes when compared to the Block IVs.
The Block IV Virginias will serve both the US Navy and the Royal Australian Navy under the AUKUS agreement. Twenty boats have planned within Blocks IV and V (10 in each block) with up to 51 Virginia-class submarines in total planned.
Two combined contracts for the Block IV and V submarines have been valued at US$42.2 billion, with the whole of the currently commissioned Virginia fleet scheduled to be in active service by 2030. They will replace the Navy’s Los Angeles-class submarines as each of them reaches the point of their retirement from service.
The Block IV and V Virginia-class submarines will operate in both littoral and coastal waters.
The Block V Virginia class began construction in 2019 on a $22.2 billion fixed-price incentive multi-year procurement contract for the fiscal years 2019 to 2023, giving an estimated unit cost of $2.5 billion each for the Block V submarines. The first Block V Virginia-class submarine is due to launch in 2025.
Related Programmes in Defence Insight
More from Naval Warfare
-
Royal Navy looks to OPV dry dock activities in Asia-Pacific
The UK Royal Navy is expanding its Indo-Pacific logistics network, with HMS Spey and HMS Tamar set to undergo dry dock servicing in the region, while the force continues its long-term deployment for operations and defence engagement in the region.
-
US Coast Guard might not have surface assets to patrol the Arctic this summer
While the service struggles to maintain its cold-temperature fleet, Russia and China have been increasing their presence in the region.
-
Canada’s multi-purpose vessel fleet progresses with new equipment contract
The 16-strong fleet will replace three current classes of vessel.
-
US Congress plans to invest more than $650 million on integrating the PAC-3 MSE onto US Navy vessels
Congress has recommended an additional US$105 million for the initiative in FY2025 as it aims to accelerate the effort.
-
Regent’s Viceroy seaglider prepares for trials
A US-based company has been preparing to test its full-scale prototype by late 2024 with potential for defence applications including intelligence, surveillance and rapid deployment in contested environments.