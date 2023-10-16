Latest Virginia-class SSN commissioned by US Navy despite increasing pressure on submarine service
Hyman G. Rickover has become the fourth Virginia-class (SSN 774) vessel being built by General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB) as part of the Virginia-class Block IV (SSN-792 to SSN-801) multi-year procurement (MYP) deal delivering 10 boats. The Block IV contract was awarded in 2014 and was worth US$17.8 billion.
Under US Navy force-level goals announced in 2016, it has planned to have a total of 66 SSN, although this number will only be 46 by 2030. The US Navy’s current force of SSNs comprises 50 boats including 26 Los Angeles-class (SSN-68) boats, three Seawolf-class (SSN-21) boats and 21 Virginia-class boats.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Penultimate Legend-class cutter handed over to US Coast Guard
Legend-class ships have formed the basis of the National Security Cutter (NSC) programme which has been running since the early 2000s with the intention of replacing ships in service since the 1960s.
-
New Exocet variants secure anti-ship missile capability for the future
MBDA and the French Navy have completed the test firing of a new Exocet MM40 Block 3c anti-ship missile (AShM) from Aquitaine-class frigate FS Alsace.
-
Bourgainville LHA launched but future of US Navy amphibious ship procurement remains uncertain
The third America-class Landing Helicopter Assault (LHA) ship, Bourgainville (LHA 08), has been launched by Huntington Industries Ingalls (HII) shipyard but this progress comes against the backdrop of a dispute about amphibious ships within Congress and the US defence establishment.
-
Australia continues to deliver Guardian patrol boats, and it buys sea mines
A total of 17 Guardian-class patrol boats have now been commissioned, while Australia boosts defensive deterrence by renewing a sea mine capability.
-
HII awarded contract to build UUVs for US Navy Lionfish programme
HII (Huntington Ingalls Industries) is to supply nine small UUVs (SUUVs) for the US Navy’s Lionfish programme which could lead to acquisition of as many as 200 platforms with a potential value of $347 million.
-
Australia narrows the field for Sea 1905 MCM programme
The Australian navy's mine countermeasures programme is moving forward ever so slowly.