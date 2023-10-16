To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Latest Virginia-class SSN commissioned by US Navy despite increasing pressure on submarine service

Latest Virginia-class SSN commissioned by US Navy despite increasing pressure on submarine service

16th October 2023 - 10:16 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

The commissioning of USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN-795) as the fourth Block IV SSN has demonstrated the steady drumbeat of delivery of boats for the US Navy. An expansion of the industrial base, however, will be required for SSN production to meet US Navy force-level goals over the next decade and beyond. (Photo: DVIDS)

USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) has become the 22nd Virginia-class submarine to enter service with the US Navy following a commissioning event on 14 October 2023.

Hyman G. Rickover has become the fourth Virginia-class (SSN 774) vessel being built by General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB) as part of the Virginia-class Block IV (SSN-792 to SSN-801) multi-year procurement (MYP) deal delivering 10 boats. The Block IV contract was awarded in 2014 and was worth US$17.8 billion.

Under US Navy force-level goals announced in 2016, it has planned to have a total of 66 SSN, although this number will only be 46 by 2030. The US Navy’s current force of SSNs comprises 50 boats including 26 Los Angeles-class (SSN-68) boats, three Seawolf-class (SSN-21) boats and 21 Virginia-class boats.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us