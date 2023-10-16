Latest Virginia-class SSN commissioned by US Navy despite increasing pressure on submarine service

The commissioning of USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN-795) as the fourth Block IV SSN has demonstrated the steady drumbeat of delivery of boats for the US Navy. An expansion of the industrial base, however, will be required for SSN production to meet US Navy force-level goals over the next decade and beyond. (Photo: DVIDS)

USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) has become the 22nd Virginia-class submarine to enter service with the US Navy following a commissioning event on 14 October 2023.