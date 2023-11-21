New Italian FREMM funding initiated as final French FREMM enters service
The acquisition of two new Bergamini-class FREMM frigates to an evolved (EVO) design means there is an opportunity for the Italian Navy to integrate new technologies into the ships.
The development follows confirmation in March 2023 by the Italian chief of defence staff (CDS), Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, that the 11th and 12th ships of the class would be funded in the next budget round from 2023–25 amid plans to increase the size of the surface fleet.
Meanwhile, the French Navy has confirmed that on 13 November 2023, its eighth Aquitaine-class FREMM frigate FS Lorraine had entered service. It is the second
