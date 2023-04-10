To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Netherlands to arm ships and submarines with Tomahawk missiles

10th April 2023 - 10:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) launches a Tomahawk cruise missile. (Photo: US DoD)

The Royal Netherlands Navy will equip submarines and some of its ships with American Tomahawk missiles to strengthen its maritime strike capabilities.

Plans will see the De Zeven Provinciën-class frigates and two of the four Walrus-class submarines with the missiles.

The Netherlands also plans to equip the four replacement frigates and next-generation submarines with Tomahawk in the 2030s.

In a letter to the Dutch Parliament, dated 3 April, the Dutch Defence Secretary of Defence Christophe van der Maat wrote that the country needed to strengthen in armed forces due to deteriorating international security.

The acquisition of the maritime missiles is part of a wider push for long-range weapons and rocket artillery across the Army, Air Force and Navy.

Plans are

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

