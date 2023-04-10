Netherlands to arm ships and submarines with Tomahawk missiles
Plans will see the De Zeven Provinciën-class frigates and two of the four Walrus-class submarines with the missiles.
The Netherlands also plans to equip the four replacement frigates and next-generation submarines with Tomahawk in the 2030s.
In a letter to the Dutch Parliament, dated 3 April, the Dutch Defence Secretary of Defence Christophe van der Maat wrote that the country needed to strengthen in armed forces due to deteriorating international security.
The acquisition of the maritime missiles is part of a wider push for long-range weapons and rocket artillery across the Army, Air Force and Navy.
Plans are
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
UK Subs agency renews strategic agreement with QinetiQ
The UK’s Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA) has renewed a Maritime Strategic Capability Agreement (MSCA), worth £259 million, with QinetiQ for another ten years.
-
BAE cuts steel on fourth Type 26, makes headway on new shipbuilding hall
BAE Systems has cut steel on the UK’s fourth Type 26 frigate HMS Birmingham and made progress on the site of its future shipbuilding hall, filling in a former wet basin.
-
Finns to begin building new corvettes this year
After problems in the design phase, Finland is set to start production of a new fleet of four new Pohjanmaa-class ships later this year.
-
Belgium and Netherlands go Dutch on four billion Euro bill for new frigates
Belgium and the Netherlands have agreed on plans to procure four new Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Frigates under the ASWF project.