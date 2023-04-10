Netherlands to arm ships and submarines with Tomahawk missiles

Plans will see the De Zeven Provinciën-class frigates and two of the four Walrus-class submarines with the missiles.

The Netherlands also plans to equip the four replacement frigates and next-generation submarines with Tomahawk in the 2030s.

In a letter to the Dutch Parliament, dated 3 April, the Dutch Defence Secretary of Defence Christophe van der Maat wrote that the country needed to strengthen in armed forces due to deteriorating international security.

The acquisition of the maritime missiles is part of a wider push for long-range weapons and rocket artillery across the Army, Air Force and Navy.

Plans are