Norfolk yards gain USN maintenance work

Brazil produces fuel for indigenous nuclear sub
Domestically produced uranium fuel will power the first Brazilian nuclear submarine.
Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) has selected multiple shipyards in the US to conduct complex repair, maintenance and modernisation work on various USN ship classes homeported in Norfolk, Virginia.
‘These efforts consist of Chief of Naval Operations scheduled docking and non-docking, continuous maintenance and emergent maintenance availabilities of surface combatant class ships,’ the DoD announced on 6 January.
One multiple-award IDIQ contract worth up to $639.8 million will see BAE Systems, General Dynamics NASSCO and four other independent shipyards compete for work on Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers at Norfolk.
Another multiple-award IDIQ contract for the same companies, with a maximum value of $337.61 million, covers Norfolk-homeported amphibious assault vessels (America class and Wasp class), San Antonio-class amphibious transport docks and Whidbey Island-class dock landing ships.
Each contract has an estimated ordering period of five years.
USS Mitscher is undergoing maintenance and modernisation at the BAE Systems yard in Norfolk, Virginia.
China's phenomenal naval shipbuilding continues, with a Type 075 LHD commissioned and construction proceeding of the Type 003 aircraft carrier.
Extra Mini-DRFD M3.0 sets are destined for German Naval Special Forces Command.
Four new tankers for the Turkish Naval Forces will each have a range of 500nmi and a top speed of 15kt.
Advanced autonomy solutions from HII and Sea Machines support mission planning and collaboration between uncrewed systems.