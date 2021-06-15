BAE Systems to modernise USS San Diego

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
BAE Systems has received a contract from the USN for the maintenance and modernisation of the amphibious transport dock USS San Diego.
The contract is valued at $90.2 million and could reach $104.8 million if all options are exercised.
The work is expected to begin in September 2021 at the company’s San Diego shipyard and will take more than a year to complete.
As part of the works, BAE Systems will dry-dock the 684ft- (208.5m) long vessel, perform work on the underwater hull, repair its system of ballast tanks, preserve its amphibious well deck area and refurbish the living spaces for as many as 800 personnel that can be carried onboard.
The USS San Diego was commissioned in May 2012 as the sixth ship in the San Antonio class.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the San Antonio-class vessels have been in service with the US Navy since 2005.
Armaments include two Mk46 Bushmaster 30mm close-in-weapon systems, and two rolling airframe missile launchers. The flight deck can accommodate a number of different aircraft, such as the MH-60 helicopter.
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.
Since ship propulsion shifted from sails to propellers, preventing seawater from getting into the hull via the stern tube has been one of the most fundamental engineering challenges of designing and operating vessels. Without reliable sealing, even the simplest marine operation can become time consuming, costly and complex. Today there are new challenges to reliability, including greater forces at play and an environmental focus on preventing fluids from escaping the hull as well as getting in. But the stern tube seal remains a basic building block of safe and secure sailing.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division puts AESA radar through its paces.
Manufacturer trials of the world’s longest submarine may have begun.