BAE Systems to modernise USS San Diego

USS San Diego is the fourth U.S. Navy vessel named after the southern California city. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems San Diego Shipyard has received a contract valued at $90.2 million from the US Navy to modernise and maintain the USS San Diego.

The contract is valued at $90.2 million and could reach $104.8 million if all options are exercised.

The work is expected to begin in September 2021 at the company’s San Diego shipyard and will take more than a year to complete.

As part of the works, BAE Systems will dry-dock the 684ft- (208.5m) long vessel, perform work on the underwater hull, repair its system of ballast tanks, preserve its amphibious well deck area and refurbish the living spaces for as many as 800 personnel that can be carried onboard.

The USS San Diego was commissioned in May 2012 as the sixth ship in the San Antonio class.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the San Antonio-class vessels have been in service with the US Navy since 2005.

Armaments include two Mk46 Bushmaster 30mm close-in-weapon systems, and two rolling airframe missile launchers. The flight deck can accommodate a number of different aircraft, such as the MH-60 helicopter.