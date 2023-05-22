Naval Engineering Technology Report 2023 released
The digital twin, augmented reality, virtual reality, robotics, automation, additive manufacturing, artificial intelligence… The list of new technologies that have emerged over the past decade to bring digitalisation to shipyards as well as on board surface combatants and submarines grows every year.
Their introduction across all phases of these platforms’ lifecycles is intended to bring an equally long list of benefits. From design and production though to maintenance, digital technologies hold the promise of facilitating the development of ‘incredibly complex systems of systems’, as many interviewed for this exclusive report referred to surface ships and submarines today.
Digital technologies also have the potential to improve the production process, thus increasing efficiency while reducing costs.
