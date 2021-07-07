To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

MUSV development continues for L3Harris

7th July 2021 - 12:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

L3Harris is continuing engineering and technical support for the Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel programme in the US. (Photo: L3Harris)

The USN is continuing to fund the evolution of Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels.

L3Harris Technologies has obtained a $60.48 million contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command for continued engineering and technical support on the USN Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicle (MUSV) programme.

The DoD stated on 2 July that work will be performed in Morgan City, Louisiana (73%); Arlington, Virginia (10%); Jeanerette, Louisiana (8 percent); New Orleans, Louisiana (6%); Worthington, Ohio (2%); Lafayette, Louisiana (1%), and is expected to be completed by December 2022.

MUSVs in USN thinking are 45-190ft (13.7-57.9m) long, displacing about 500t. Like the planned Large Unmanned Surface Vessels (for which the DoD requests $149 million in development funds for FY2022), MUSVs must be low-cost, high-endurance, reconfigurable ships that can accommodate various payloads as a key element in future USN strategy.  

The first MUSV prototype was funded in FY2019 and L3Harris received a $34.99 million contract in July 2020 to develop it, with options to procure up to eight additional vessels.

The USN wants to fund a second prototype in FY2023. 

