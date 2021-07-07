MUSV development continues for L3Harris

Italy looks to Germany for new submarine sonar
The Italian U212 Near Future Submarine programme will include sonars made in Kiel.
L3Harris Technologies has obtained a $60.48 million contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command for continued engineering and technical support on the USN Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicle (MUSV) programme.
The DoD stated on 2 July that work will be performed in Morgan City, Louisiana (73%); Arlington, Virginia (10%); Jeanerette, Louisiana (8 percent); New Orleans, Louisiana (6%); Worthington, Ohio (2%); Lafayette, Louisiana (1%), and is expected to be completed by December 2022.
MUSVs in USN thinking are 45-190ft (13.7-57.9m) long, displacing about 500t. Like the planned Large Unmanned Surface Vessels (for which the DoD requests $149 million in development funds for FY2022), MUSVs must be low-cost, high-endurance, reconfigurable ships that can accommodate various payloads as a key element in future USN strategy.
The first MUSV prototype was funded in FY2019 and L3Harris received a $34.99 million contract in July 2020 to develop it, with options to procure up to eight additional vessels.
The USN wants to fund a second prototype in FY2023.
The UK MoD is upgrading the capabilities of its Daring-class Type 45 destroyers with the addition of MBDA’s Common Anti-Air Modular Missile (CAMM), known as Sea Ceptor.
VSE Corporation continues its role as an in-country support provider for the Egyptian Navy.
South Korea will soon be one of a select few nations able to field submarine-launched ballistic missiles.
As the Anzac-class frigate HMAS Perth begins its journey to return to service, it shows that the problems faced by the ships have been long-running.
The UK MoD has awarded JFD a contract worth £20million for capability support for the Astute-class submarines.