Naval Warfare

Morocco in talks to buy two FREMM frigates, reports claim

13th July 2021 - 16:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Italian Bergamini-class frigate Carlo Margottini (F 592). (Photo: Fincantieri)

According to Italian media sources, Morocco is reportedly negotiating to acquire two FREMM frigates from Italy.

Morocco is in discussions with Italy to purchase two Fincantieri-made FREMM frigates, local media reports.

Shephard approached Fincantieri about the reported discussions; however, the company said it had no comments to make on the matter at this time.

The sale would reportedly include the in-service Italian Bergamini-class frigate Luigi Rizzo (F595) and follows earlier deals to supply Indonesia and Egypt with the vessels.

The Royal Moroccan Navy already operates one French-built FREMM frigate, Mohammed VI. The ship was commissioned in 2014 and is equivalent to the French anti-submarine FREMM variant.

Italy’s Bergamini-class frigates are based on the Franco-Italian ...

