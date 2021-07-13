Morocco in talks to buy two FREMM frigates, reports claim

Naval Warfare magazine: naval SATCOM, vessel leasing and more
Morocco is in discussions with Italy to purchase two Fincantieri-made FREMM frigates, local media reports.
Shephard approached Fincantieri about the reported discussions; however, the company said it had no comments to make on the matter at this time.
The sale would reportedly include the in-service Italian Bergamini-class frigate Luigi Rizzo (F595) and follows earlier deals to supply Indonesia and Egypt with the vessels.
The Royal Moroccan Navy already operates one French-built FREMM frigate, Mohammed VI. The ship was commissioned in 2014 and is equivalent to the French anti-submarine FREMM variant.
Italy’s Bergamini-class frigates are based on the Franco-Italian ...
Germany and Norway have placed a long-awaited contract for six Type 212 Common Design (CD) submarines from Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), the largest order in the company’s history.
Israel Shipyards is supplying the Israeli Navy with four Shaldag MK V boats which will be adapted to meet its requirements.
Atlas Elektronik will equip Germany’s Frankenthal-class (Type 332) minehunters with the latest Integrated Mine Countermeasures System (IMCMS) between 2022 and 2025.
Norway and Germany have jointly contracted Kongsberg to provide a naval combat system and Naval Strike Missiles.
Despite bullish pronouncements from government and navy officials, a glance at recent history indicates that further delays are likely in the upgrade and overhaul of the Russian Navy flagship.