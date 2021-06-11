Frigate frenzy for FREMM in Indonesia

In something of a coup given its limited success in the Asian naval market to date, Fincantieri announced on 10 June that it had won a contract to supply eight frigates to the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL).

The package deal consists of six new FREMM-class warships and two second-hand Maestrale-class frigates.

The Italian shipbuilder stated it would act as the prime contractor for the entire programme. However, Indonesian state-owned shipbuilder PT PAL will have a role to play, suggesting that some construction will take place in Indonesia.

The Indonesian MoD had allegedly shortlisted four platforms for a follow-on buy ...