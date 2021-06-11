To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

Frigate frenzy for FREMM in Indonesia

11th June 2021 - 02:35 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Indonesian Navy will receive six FREMM frigates, similar to the Italian Navy’s Carabiniere pictured here on a Malaysian port call. (Gordon Arthur)

Indonesia has been spreading its net widely for new warships, but it has finally made a catch with the Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri.

In something of a coup given its limited success in the Asian naval market to date, Fincantieri announced on 10 June that it had won a contract to supply eight frigates to the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL). 

The package deal consists of six new FREMM-class warships and two second-hand Maestrale-class frigates.

The Italian shipbuilder stated it would act as the prime contractor for the entire programme. However, Indonesian state-owned shipbuilder PT PAL will have a role to play, suggesting that some construction will take place in Indonesia.

The Indonesian MoD had allegedly shortlisted four platforms for a follow-on buy ...

