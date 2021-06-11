Frigate frenzy for FREMM in Indonesia

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
In something of a coup given its limited success in the Asian naval market to date, Fincantieri announced on 10 June that it had won a contract to supply eight frigates to the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL).
The package deal consists of six new FREMM-class warships and two second-hand Maestrale-class frigates.
The Italian shipbuilder stated it would act as the prime contractor for the entire programme. However, Indonesian state-owned shipbuilder PT PAL will have a role to play, suggesting that some construction will take place in Indonesia.
The Indonesian MoD had allegedly shortlisted four platforms for a follow-on buy ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.
Since ship propulsion shifted from sails to propellers, preventing seawater from getting into the hull via the stern tube has been one of the most fundamental engineering challenges of designing and operating vessels. Without reliable sealing, even the simplest marine operation can become time consuming, costly and complex. Today there are new challenges to reliability, including greater forces at play and an environmental focus on preventing fluids from escaping the hull as well as getting in. But the stern tube seal remains a basic building block of safe and secure sailing.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division puts AESA radar through its paces.
Manufacturer trials of the world’s longest submarine may have begun.