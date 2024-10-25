MBDA and Safran unveil the latest versions of the SIMBAD-RC and NGDS launchers

The SIMBAD-RC system, which has been sold in more than 50 units to 10 different customers, is now evolving into the next generation SIMBAD-RC 2.

Equipped with two new IR-guided Mistral 3 missiles, the new anti-air self-defence system builds on the legacy of its previous iteration while replacing a few components.

Compared to the first version, the SIMBAD-RC 2 features a new gyro-stabilised turret developed by MBDA (Rheinmetall supplied the old one) and features a MATIS SP Multipurpose cooled thermal imager from Safran. Weighing approximately 0.5t, the system has the advantage of being reloadable at sea, considering the