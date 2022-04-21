To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Mazagon launches final Kalvari submarine, explores XLUUVs

21st April 2022 - 06:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Indian Navy launched its final Scorpene submarine, the future INS Vagsheer, on 20 April. (Indian Navy)

The final Scorpene submarine for the Indian Navy has been launched, while the same shipyard is seeking partners for an XLUUV design.

Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) launched the sixth and final 1,615t Kalvari-class submarine for the Indian Navy (IN) in Mumbai on 20 April.

The future INS Vagsheer was launched by Indian Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, who stated, ‘INS Vagsheer will now go undergo sea trials and will be later commissioned. The launch of this submarine is an example of India becoming self-reliant.’

The boat should be completed and handed over in March 2024, thus bringing to an end India’s Project 75 programme that was contracted way back in 2005 and is running years behind schedule.

The 67.56m-long Kalvari class, based

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us