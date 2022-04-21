Mazagon launches final Kalvari submarine, explores XLUUVs

New Chinese ship-launched ballistic missile breaks cover
Chinese naval capability has taken another important step forward with the fielding of the world's first ship-launched anti-ship ballistic missile.
Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) launched the sixth and final 1,615t Kalvari-class submarine for the Indian Navy (IN) in Mumbai on 20 April.
The future INS Vagsheer was launched by Indian Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, who stated, ‘INS Vagsheer will now go undergo sea trials and will be later commissioned. The launch of this submarine is an example of India becoming self-reliant.’
The boat should be completed and handed over in March 2024, thus bringing to an end India’s Project 75 programme that was contracted way back in 2005 and is running years behind schedule.
The 67.56m-long Kalvari class, based
Although NATO navies have not intervened directly against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the alliance increased its readiness and strengthened its maritime posture.
New investment will help UK-based KTG to set up a manufacturing facility for its K50 fast interceptor.
An additional order will bump up the number of new Australian patrol boats to eight, a welcome boost for local shipbuilder Austal.
The Royal Thai Navy has contracted Schiebel for an additional two Camcopter S-100 systems, which it set a budget of $18.38 million for in August 2021.
South Korea is developing an improved variant of its Blue Shark torpedo, plus it will still order CIWS from the US until a new domestic weapon is available later this decade.