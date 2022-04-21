Mazagon launches final Kalvari submarine, explores XLUUVs

Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) launched the sixth and final 1,615t Kalvari-class submarine for the Indian Navy (IN) in Mumbai on 20 April.

The future INS Vagsheer was launched by Indian Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, who stated, ‘INS Vagsheer will now go undergo sea trials and will be later commissioned. The launch of this submarine is an example of India becoming self-reliant.’

The boat should be completed and handed over in March 2024, thus bringing to an end India’s Project 75 programme that was contracted way back in 2005 and is running years behind schedule.

The 67.56m-long Kalvari class, based