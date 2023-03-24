Malta takes delivery of new flagship
The 75m OPV will be used for coastal and high seas surveillance and search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean.
The ship is the largest patrol vessel ever built by the Venetian shipbuilder.
Construction of the OPV, worth over €50 million, was co-funded by Malta and the EU under the 2014-2020 Internal Security Fund (ISF).
Related Articles
EU declines to budge in face of Malta’s migrant concerns
Fincantieri delivers OPV Sheraouh to Qatar
New Maltese flagship arrives in Valletta
The OPV P71 has a full load displacement of over 2,000t and can accommodate a crew of around 50.
The ship has an aft flight deck capable of supporting helicopters such as the AW139 used by Malta.
The P71 is armed with a 25mm remote weapon station and light machine guns of differing calibres.
The C2 system includes a 2D surveillance radar, navigation radar and satellite communications system.
The ship arrived in Valetta in November last year, before the recent delivery and commissioning into service.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Second Brazilian Riachuelo-class submarine conducts pre-service testing
The second of four PROSUB conventional attack submarines has completed diving trials ahead of service entry with the Brazilian Navy later this year.
-
The US Navy's 2024 budget request in five charts
In early March, the Biden administration submitted a proposal to Congress that would see the US DoD funded to the tune of $842 billion, around a quarter of which will go to the US Navy.
-
Are Australia’s SSN ambitions ‘sub-optimal’? (Opinion)
Some describe Australia's SSN plans as marking the country's coming of age, but there are still too many questions whether it will work out the way planners imagine.