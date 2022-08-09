Malaysia reports back on the navy’s LCS fiasco
The Malaysian parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) released findings on the troubled six-ship Maharaja Lela-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) programme on 4 August.
The PAC detailed irregularities in programme management by senior Boustead Heavy Industry Corporation (BHIC) heads in the 2011-14 period, problems in BHIC getting ship design plans approved by Naval Group, Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) dissatisfaction with the programme, and weak management by both the MoD and Malaysian government in protecting government interests.
During the hearings, forensic audit company Alliance IFA told the PAC that it found numerous irregularities in programme management and contracts awarded by BHIC/Boustead
