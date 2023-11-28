Make or break: Can the European Patrol Corvette programme save shipbuilding in Europe?

The European Patrol Corvette (EPC) is a flagship procurement project for the European Union. It is being used as a testbed for a range of EU agencies, frameworks and funding mechanisms to see if it can successfully introduce a high-end naval platform involving multiple countries. (Image: Naviris)

With funding from the European Defence Fund and partner countries, the European Patrol Corvette programme has an opportunity to become the standard bearer for defence procurement and potentially offer a route forward for naval shipbuilding in Europe.