European procurement agency signs deal to progress the first phase of the European Patrol Corvette project
The first phase of the EPC project has commenced project with signature of MMPC contract between Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) and partner countries and their industrial groupings.
The consortium of Fincantieri (Italy), Naval Group (France), Navantia (Spain) and other beneficiaries from Greece, Denmark and Norway was coordinated by Navris, an alliance of Fincantieri and Naval Group.
The overall value of this first phase is €87 million (US$97 million) and €60 million will be funded by the European Commission in the form of grants while the remaining €27 million will be funded by the member states of Italy, France, Spain, Denmark, Greece and Norway.
The contract will provide for the initial design of EPC will include at first two main versions: the Long Range Multipurpose and the Full Combat Multipurpose.
A statement from the companies described the programme as ‘representing a step forward in the European defence cooperation [that] will strongly contribute to the European sovereignty in the second line vessels domain [by] increasing efficiency and lowering delays to go from the military need to the delivery to Navies.’
