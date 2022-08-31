Kraken and MSI-DS partners on K50 craft weapon system

Kraken Technology Group (KTG) has partnered with weapon specialist MSI-Defence Systems (MSI-DS) to work on the Kraken K50 precision engagement vessel, the companies announced on 31 August.

The two UK companies will collaborate in areas such as the integration of MSI-DS Seahawk Compact Weapon Station and Lightweight Multi-role Missile (LMM)/Martlet launcher on the Kraken K50.

MSI-DS has experience with a wide range of maritime, land-based and littoral weapon platforms.

‘This partnership will deliver key aspects of the Kraken's specific precision engagement requirements, which features five different types of inbuilt weapons systems covering air, surface and sub-surface,’ KTG founder and CEO Mal Crease said in a 31 August statement.

The announcement comes a few weeks after Kraken announced it has signed an MoU with Thales for the ongoing development and provision of bespoke systems for the Kraken K50 craft.

Thales will provide the ability to integrate sensor and weapons systems using scalable C2, communications and networking systems.