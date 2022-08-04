Kraken partners with Thales to further develop K50 craft

Areas of collaboration between Kraken and Thales will cover the development of the composite craft and bespoke electric and hybrid powertrain solutions to be built at a new engineering and technology centre.

Thales will provide the ability to integrate sensor and weapons systems using scalable C2, communications and networking systems.

In a press release, Kraken said Thales had identified the Lightweight Multi-role Missile (LMM), known in UK MoD service as Martlet, as a candidate for integration onto the Kraken K50.

Integration would work in conjunction with Thales’ partner MSI-DSL’s development of a new lightweight launcher for LMM.

In April 2022, Kraken Technology Group announced it had secured further private funding to support the development of the Kraken K50.

The company claims the Kraken K50, designed for maritime interdiction and patrol duties, will be capable of speeds over 65kts.