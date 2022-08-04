Kraken partners with Thales to further develop K50 craft
Areas of collaboration between Kraken and Thales will cover the development of the composite craft and bespoke electric and hybrid powertrain solutions to be built at a new engineering and technology centre.
Thales will provide the ability to integrate sensor and weapons systems using scalable C2, communications and networking systems.
In a press release, Kraken said Thales had identified the Lightweight Multi-role Missile (LMM), known in UK MoD service as Martlet, as a candidate for integration onto the Kraken K50.
Integration would work in conjunction with Thales’ partner MSI-DSL’s development of a new lightweight launcher for LMM.
In April 2022, Kraken Technology Group announced it had secured further private funding to support the development of the Kraken K50.
The company claims the Kraken K50, designed for maritime interdiction and patrol duties, will be capable of speeds over 65kts.
More from Naval Warfare
US Air Force battle lab to support JADC2 efforts
The US Air Force’s Shadow Operation Center supported the preparation of a US Indo-Pacific Command exercise that is set to increase joint force competence.
Royal Navy welcomes multifunctional XV Patrick Blackett
The newest research ship for the UK Royal Navy can be adapted to specific trials or experiments including testing UAVs, autonomous vessels and AI decision-making.
South Korea launches first KDX-III Batch 2 destroyer
A new batch of Aegis-equipped destroyers is on the way for the ROKN, with the first launched by HHI.
US Navy publishes new plan for more than 350 crewed ships and submarines by 2045
The US Navy is pushing for a fleet of over 350 crewed ships and submarines and around 150 large USVs and UUVs under the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm Mike Gilday's Navigation Plan 2022.
Hanwha demonstrates anti-submarine UUV for ROKN
Hanwha Systems is working on USVs and UUVs for South Korea's navy, including an anti-submarine type. The country is also working to improve its AIP and fuel cell technology.