Royal Canadian Navy’s final Harry DeWolf-class vessel to be delivered this summer

The building of the Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN) Robert Hampton Gray Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) is approaching its conclusion in the facilities of Irving Shipbuilding Inc (ISI) in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The sixth and last RCN Harry DeWolf class vessel will soon enter the testing phase.

An official spokesperson for the Canadian Department for National Defence (DND) confirmed to Shephard that “sea trials and delivery [of the vessel] are scheduled for summer of 2025”.

According to the DND, this class of platform provides the nation’s “first line of defence in the Arctic” and is the country’s “response to increased