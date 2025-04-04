Canada begins work on heavy polar icebreaker to protect its high-Arctic sovereignty

Canadian shipbuilder Seaspan has begun construction of the country’s new heavy polar icebreaker vessel.

The first steel for the new Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) vessel was cut on 3 April in North Vancouver. Seaspan said the vessel, when commissioned, would be “one of the most advanced conventional polar icebreakers ever to be built”.

The Polar Class 2 vessel will be 158m long and 28m wide, and has been designed to operate self-sufficiently in the high-Arctic the whole year round.

When it becomes part of the CCG's fleet, it will help the service work more than 162,000km of Arctic coastline.

