Key decisions await RN (Opinion)

Canada upgrades its Halifax-class frigates
Saab has received a contract from the Royal Canadian Navy to integrate its Sea Giraffe radars with Halifax-class frigates.
As the new head of the RN, First Sea Lord (FSL) Adm Sir Ben Key inherits a force that, on paper, has undergone significant transformation and appears well placed to deliver maritime force on behalf of the UK government.
With new ships, a strong building programme and stable funding in place, in theory his tenure in the role should be straightforward. Look deeper, though, and there appear to be a range of potentially significant challenges ahead, all of which could cause real disruption.
The defining buzzword of his predecessor Adm Sir Tony Radakin (now Chief of the Defence Staff) during …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Saab has received a contract from the Royal Canadian Navy to integrate its Sea Giraffe radars with Halifax-class frigates.
The first OPV for the Royal Australian Navy has been launched, but the programme is experiencing difficulties because of COVID-19 delays and weapon integration issues.
Swedish heavyweight torpedo to benefit from more life extension work by Saab.
Raytheon gains contract modification to support ESSM Block 2 full-rate production requirements.
A UK Parliament Defence Committee report, called "We're going to need a bigger Navy", compared the RN surface fleet to 'porcupines' with well-defended vessels that lack lethality.
USS Portland successfully test-fired the LWSD Mark 2 MOD 0 laser weapon on 14 December.