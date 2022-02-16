Just the two of us: Babcock and TKMS remain in Miecznik competition

Dstl tests autonomous launch and recovery system
Solving launch and recovery issues is crucial to making USVs feasible operational assets.
The Polish government on 10 February announced it has whittled down the number of competitors for the Miecznik frigate programme to the UK’s Babcock and Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS).
The decision indicates that Spanish shipbuilder Navantia is out of the programme; when asked for comment by Shephard, the company directed questions to PGZ as the prime contractor for Miecznik.
Babcock offered its Arrowhead 140 design, which is also the basis for the future RN Inspiration-class Type 31 vessel, while TKMS proposed the MEKO A-300PL.
Navantia had put forward its F-100PL design.
Following an assessment of lifecycle costs, interoperability with existing Polish equipment, modernisation potential and other metrics, the UK and German bids scored within 5% of each other.
A decision between the two final contenders and a contract signature will depend on final terms and acquisition cost negotiations.
Under a technology transfer programme, the chosen frigate design will be built at the PGZ shipyard in Gdynia.
Solving launch and recovery issues is crucial to making USVs feasible operational assets.
Babcock is buying out its partner in the Naval Ship Management JV.
Fincantieri has launched the fourth of seven offshore patrol vessels intended for the Italian Navy.
Fincantieri Marinette Marine will provide bridge and central control station equipment training stations for future USN guided-missile frigates.
The USN has ordered additional Mk 82 and Mk 200 systems for the Aegis Weapon System.
The USN has awarded another Mk 6 guidance system-related contract to the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory.