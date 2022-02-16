Just the two of us: Babcock and TKMS remain in Miecznik competition

Babcock's Arrowhead 140 frigate design. (Photo: Babcock.)

Poland is looking to acquire three multi-purpose frigates under its Miecznik project.

The Polish government on 10 February announced it has whittled down the number of competitors for the Miecznik frigate programme to the UK’s Babcock and Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS).

The decision indicates that Spanish shipbuilder Navantia is out of the programme; when asked for comment by Shephard, the company directed questions to PGZ as the prime contractor for Miecznik.

Babcock offered its Arrowhead 140 design, which is also the basis for the future RN Inspiration-class Type 31 vessel, while TKMS proposed the MEKO A-300PL.

Navantia had put forward its F-100PL design.

Following an assessment of lifecycle costs, interoperability with existing Polish equipment, modernisation potential and other metrics, the UK and German bids scored within 5% of each other.

A decision between the two final contenders and a contract signature will depend on final terms and acquisition cost negotiations.

Under a technology transfer programme, the chosen frigate design will be built at the PGZ shipyard in Gdynia.