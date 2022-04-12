To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

JFD supports Spanish Submarine Rescue Mothership

12th April 2022 - 18:02 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

As well as Initial Ship Survey and Suitability Assessments, JFD can provide a range of services in support of mortherships and vessels of opportunity. (Photo: Navantia)

Navantia, the Spanish state-owned military shipbuilding company, has contracted JFD to assess its new Submarine Rescue Mothership vessel.

JFD has been awarded a contract by Navantia to conduct a Ship Survey and Suitability Assessment of the Spanish Navy’s new Submarine Rescue Mothership (BAM-IS).

Navantia is currently in the process of completing the preliminary design for the BAM-IS, which will replace the existing vessel that is not adapted to host submarine rescue systems.

The Spanish Navy contracted Navantia for the construction of BAM-IS in early 2021 and delivery is expected in 2024.

BAM-IS will be able to host critical international submarine rescue systems in the event that a distressed submarine is in need of aid.

The contract gives JFD responsibility for completing an initial assessment of the design, to ensure the new vessel will be capable of embarking on such systems.

Aberdeen-based JFD, part of James Fisher and Sons plc, was selected thanks to experience in the design, build and operation of submarine rescue systems.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us