JFD supports Spanish Submarine Rescue Mothership

JFD has been awarded a contract by Navantia to conduct a Ship Survey and Suitability Assessment of the Spanish Navy’s new Submarine Rescue Mothership (BAM-IS).

Navantia is currently in the process of completing the preliminary design for the BAM-IS, which will replace the existing vessel that is not adapted to host submarine rescue systems.

The Spanish Navy contracted Navantia for the construction of BAM-IS in early 2021 and delivery is expected in 2024.

BAM-IS will be able to host critical international submarine rescue systems in the event that a distressed submarine is in need of aid.

The contract gives JFD responsibility for completing an initial assessment of the design, to ensure the new vessel will be capable of embarking on such systems.

Aberdeen-based JFD, part of James Fisher and Sons plc, was selected thanks to experience in the design, build and operation of submarine rescue systems.