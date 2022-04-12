JFD supports Spanish Submarine Rescue Mothership

UK to supply Ukraine with unspecified anti-ship missiles
The commitment to provide Ukraine with anti-ship missile systems came following a surprise visit to Kyiv by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday, 9 April.
JFD has been awarded a contract by Navantia to conduct a Ship Survey and Suitability Assessment of the Spanish Navy’s new Submarine Rescue Mothership (BAM-IS).
Navantia is currently in the process of completing the preliminary design for the BAM-IS, which will replace the existing vessel that is not adapted to host submarine rescue systems.
The Spanish Navy contracted Navantia for the construction of BAM-IS in early 2021 and delivery is expected in 2024.
BAM-IS will be able to host critical international submarine rescue systems in the event that a distressed submarine is in need of aid.
The contract gives JFD responsibility for completing an initial assessment of the design, to ensure the new vessel will be capable of embarking on such systems.
Aberdeen-based JFD, part of James Fisher and Sons plc, was selected thanks to experience in the design, build and operation of submarine rescue systems.
The recent DIMDEX exhibition in Qatar showcased various uncrewed naval platforms developed in Turkey.
Sea trials are in progress in Germany of ENS Al-Aziz, the first of six MEKO A-200 vessels ordered by Egypt.
Office of Naval Research picks Martin Defense to develop an Amphibious Vehicle for Unmanned Surface Mobility, which would help to deliver fuel ashore in support of expeditionary advanced base operations.
After seven years, Leonardo has handed over the last of six upgraded vessels for the Royal Bahrain Naval Force.
Deployment of CMV-22B Ospreys in a logistics and medevac role demonstrated how well the tiltrotor aircraft integrated with the carrier flight cycle.