To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Japan’s record defence budget proposals prompt major reorganisation for navy

Japan’s record defence budget proposals prompt major reorganisation for navy

2nd October 2024 - 07:01 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The JMSDF is heading for a major reorganisation that will affect platforms such as the helicopter carrier JS Izumo pictured here. (Photo: author)

Despite a record budget proposal, Japan’s military force has continued to face staffing problems, while the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force readies itself for a major upheaval of its surface fleet.

In its draft FY2025 defence budget, Japan’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) has tabled a record sum of JPY8.5 trillion ($59.4 billion), with the amount requested eclipsing this year’s defence expenditure of JPY7.95 trillion by 7%.

Tabled in August, if the budget is approved in December, defence expenditure would reach 1.4% of GDP. Japan has pledged defence spending of JPY43 trillion over a five-year period from FY2023–27, with the goal of reaching a GDP ratio of 2%.

Tokyo has remained alarmed at Chinese, Russian and North Korean intransigence, including the vulnerability of its southwest archipelago. In response, the MoD has proposed

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us