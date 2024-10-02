Japan’s record defence budget proposals prompt major reorganisation for navy

In its draft FY2025 defence budget, Japan’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) has tabled a record sum of JPY8.5 trillion ($59.4 billion), with the amount requested eclipsing this year’s defence expenditure of JPY7.95 trillion by 7%.

Tabled in August, if the budget is approved in December, defence expenditure would reach 1.4% of GDP. Japan has pledged defence spending of JPY43 trillion over a five-year period from FY2023–27, with the goal of reaching a GDP ratio of 2%.

Tokyo has remained alarmed at Chinese, Russian and North Korean intransigence, including the vulnerability of its southwest archipelago. In response, the MoD has proposed