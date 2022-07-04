Japan selects JMU as main contractor for new OPVs

Japan’s Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) announced on 30 June the contractors that will build OPVs for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

On 1 February, ATLA entered into initial agreement contracts with Japan Marine United (JMU) as the prime contractor and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) as the secondary contractor for the 12 OPVs.

Each ship will cost approximately JPY9 billion ($67 million). As the JMSDF is struggling with insufficient personnel, the OPVs will have degrees of automation to save labour.

Chinese naval activity is increasing in Japan’s southwest islands, but current JMSDF vessel numbers make it difficult to respond. To help solve this