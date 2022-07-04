To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Japan selects JMU as main contractor for new OPVs

4th July 2022 - 02:39 GMT | by Koji Miyake in Tokyo

RSS

A graphic produced by Japan’s MoD depicting the future OPV class for the JMSDF. (ATLA)

Japan is proceeding with a series of a dozen OPVs ideal for use in its southwest region against intruding Chinese vessels.

Japan’s Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) announced on 30 June the contractors that will build OPVs for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

On 1 February, ATLA entered into initial agreement contracts with Japan Marine United (JMU) as the prime contractor and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) as the secondary contractor for the 12 OPVs.

Each ship will cost approximately JPY9 billion ($67 million). As the JMSDF is struggling with insufficient personnel, the OPVs will have degrees of automation to save labour.

Chinese naval activity is increasing in Japan’s southwest islands, but current JMSDF vessel numbers make it difficult to respond. To help solve this

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us