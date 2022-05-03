Japan commissions its second frigate

Dutch trim back missile radar upgrade for air warfare frigates
Only half of the four De Zeven Provinciën-class air defence and command frigates in the Royal Netherlands Navy will receive an important radar upgrade by 2028.
The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) greeted its second Mogami-class frigate in Nagasaki on 28 April. Oddly enough, JS Mogami happens to be the first of class among this new 30FFM platform.
JS Mogami will be based at Yokosuka Naval Base under the JMSDF’s Mine Warfare Force.
Bearing the designation FFM1, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) launched this frigate on 3 March 2021. Its completion had been delayed, reportedly because of problems with its gas turbine power unit.
The JMSDF commissioned JS Kumano (pennant number ‘2’) just over a month ago, on 22 March. That frigate was built by Mitsui
The ADAS 2022 exhibition in Manila threw up some updates on the Philippine Navy's quest for half a dozen OPVs.
Raytheon is providing RAM Mod 5 launcher spares and other components for the German and US navies.
Delivery of the new Damsah corvette for Qatar follows the first-in-class Al Zubarah, which Fincantieri delivered in October 2021.
Israel Aerospace Industries is providing its ALPHA 3D AESA radar for installation on two new corvettes for the Philippine Navy.
At the high end, the USN’s plans could deliver a fleet of 367 vessels by 2032; however, the lowest alternative would only provide a fleet of 316 ships and submarines.