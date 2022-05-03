Japan commissions its second frigate

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) greeted its second Mogami-class frigate in Nagasaki on 28 April. Oddly enough, JS Mogami happens to be the first of class among this new 30FFM platform.

JS Mogami will be based at Yokosuka Naval Base under the JMSDF’s Mine Warfare Force.

Bearing the designation FFM1, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) launched this frigate on 3 March 2021. Its completion had been delayed, reportedly because of problems with its gas turbine power unit.

The JMSDF commissioned JS Kumano (pennant number ‘2’) just over a month ago, on 22 March. That frigate was built by Mitsui