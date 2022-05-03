To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Japan commissions its second frigate

3rd May 2022 - 06:44 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Japan has commissioned its second 30FFM frigate, JS Mogami, even though it is the first of class. (MHI)

The second of a new class of frigate for Japan's navy has been delivered to the JMSDF.

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) greeted its second Mogami-class frigate in Nagasaki on 28 April. Oddly enough, JS Mogami happens to be the first of class among this new 30FFM platform.

JS Mogami will be based at Yokosuka Naval Base under the JMSDF’s Mine Warfare Force.

Bearing the designation FFM1, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) launched this frigate on 3 March 2021. Its completion had been delayed, reportedly because of problems with its gas turbine power unit.

The JMSDF commissioned JS Kumano (pennant number ‘2’) just over a month ago, on 22 March. That frigate was built by Mitsui

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us