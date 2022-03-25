DSA 2022: Japan commissions first ship in new frigate class

Metal Shark gains FMS modification for four Defiant-class patrol boats
Metal Shark will establish FY2022 and FY2023 pricing for four Near Coastal Patrol Vessels destined to be operated by US allies in Central America and the Caribbean.
Japan’s naval fleet is heavily dominated by destroyers but, facing recruitment issues and evolving security threats, it is now investing in frigates that are smaller and cheaper to build. Indeed, the first frigate of a new class was commissioned on 22 March.
JS Kumano (pennant number ‘2’) built by Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding, is ‘both compact and manpower-saving’, according to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).
Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding had launched Kumano in Okayama on 19 November 2020. The frigate has a low radar cross-section. Its crew is just 90 personnel thanks to high automation levels, such as an integrated combat
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Metal Shark will establish FY2022 and FY2023 pricing for four Near Coastal Patrol Vessels destined to be operated by US allies in Central America and the Caribbean.
Greece will receive three frigates by 2026 under a deal with France's Naval Group.
Babcock has signed an MoU with Daewoo Shipbuilding and is now backing both of the main contenders for Korea’s CVX programme.
Three more Kormoran II-class vessels will join the expanding Polish Navy with deliveries planned for 2025-2027.
With DIMDEX as the backdrop, Qatar has advanced plans to work with BAE Systems on warship and naval base support.
As the Russian Navy assesses the damage from explosions and ship fires at the occupied port of Berdyansk, the strategic consequences for the Black Sea Fleet could be severe.