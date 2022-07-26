iXblue and ECA Group demonstrate subsea asset tracking to Polish Naval Academy

As part of a mission scenario, ECA Group's R7 ROV investigated objects and structures submerged in the Baltic Sea harbour of Gydnia, Poland.

iXBlue announced the demonstration on 26 July in a press release.

iXblue's Gaps M7 USBL acoustic positioning system was used to geolocate the ROV and correct its trajectory.

The duo, hosted by local Polish partner Thesta, demonstrated the capability to the Polish Naval Academy and NAVSUP 2022 attendees to show that accurate positioning of underwater targets is possible in a hostile and fast-approaching environment.

A transponder was also placed hundreds of meters away at 5m depth, with trials carried out in the water at depths of 7 to 10m surrounded by docks and vessels generating acoustic echoes.

iXblue said the positioning of the ROV and transponder was stable and accurate despite the challenging acoustic conditions.